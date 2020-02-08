Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 129.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 22.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGL opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.30. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

