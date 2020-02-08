Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.02. 255,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,177 shares of company stock worth $2,531,080 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

