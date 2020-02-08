Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.11.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 631,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.