Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of SIMO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. 631,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,840. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

