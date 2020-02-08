Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.95 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

