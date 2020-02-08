Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.