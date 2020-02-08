SingularDTV (SNGLS) 1-Day Volume Hits $157,859.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, ChaoEX and Braziliex. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.14 million and $157,859.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.03022736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00218390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00127069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Braziliex, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

