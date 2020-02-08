Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

NYSE SKX traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,776. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 301,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.