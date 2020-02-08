Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.05.

SKX stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,819,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,776. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 215,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

