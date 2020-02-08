SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 925,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

