SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires Shares of 16,270 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 10,192,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140,696. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

