SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $6.72 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of SkyOak Wealt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.74. 5,678,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.29. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

