SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. 1,284,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

