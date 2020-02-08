SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 1,079,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

