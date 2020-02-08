SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787,482 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,937,000 after acquiring an additional 152,224 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,857,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.20. 226,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.