SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases Shares of 8,866 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 665,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 3,129,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

