SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.05% of Astronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,052. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $787.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

