SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,005,306.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.06. 1,427,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,928. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $244.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

