Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from to in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.03.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.94. 2,581,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,213. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $884,141.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,880 shares of company stock worth $24,696,118 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $50,433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $45,851,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 528,336 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.