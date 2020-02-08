Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Roth Capital currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays raised their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ SGH traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.06. 2,377,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $759.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

