SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of SMC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 6,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485. SMC has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

