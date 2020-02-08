SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.52 Million

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will post sales of $198.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.54 million and the lowest is $196.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $752.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.20 million to $754.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

SDC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,364,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,081. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

