Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.13% of NVR worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total transaction of $9,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,002.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,818 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,603.12, for a total transaction of $6,550,472.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685,511.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,340,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded up $34.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,921.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,649. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,562.02 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,843.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,676.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

