Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,917.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of TKC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,356. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.