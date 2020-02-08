Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $24.62 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,494 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.06% of Baxter International worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Baxter International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. 2,286,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

