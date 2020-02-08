Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $28.05 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,270 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.03. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 39.14%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

