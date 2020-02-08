Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $479,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $95.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.