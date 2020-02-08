Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $22.57 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 333,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $63.96. 1,338,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,165. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

