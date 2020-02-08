Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $424,000 in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.07% of BioDelivery Sciences International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 793,179 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 212,553 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 1,005,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,786. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,325,707.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,237,681 shares of company stock valued at $38,164,336. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

