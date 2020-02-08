Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 5,442 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,623,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $7,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diodes by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of DIOD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $1,168,986.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,742 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $127,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,478 shares of company stock worth $5,930,019. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.