Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 66,050 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,050 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.