Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $10.96 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 127,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,442. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.