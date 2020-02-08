Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $10.96 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 127,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,442. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.