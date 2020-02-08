Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Invests $215,000 in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.