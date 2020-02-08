Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 2,186 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. 7,982,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,070,817. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.