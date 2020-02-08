Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as low as $5.75. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 1,098 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.51%.

In related news, Director James Russell Bruner purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

