Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.18.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Snap by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.