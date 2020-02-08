SnowGem (XSG) Trading Up 25.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $468,733.00 and $114,628.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,703.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.27 or 0.02237899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.04426372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00746213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00794805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00116258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009706 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00687839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,119,760 coins and its circulating supply is 22,042,668 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

