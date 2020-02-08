Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.53).

Shares of ETR:SOW traded down €0.96 ($1.12) on Thursday, hitting €34.00 ($39.53). The company had a trading volume of 434,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. Software has a 52-week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52-week high of €34.19 ($39.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of €31.97 and a 200 day moving average of €28.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

