Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.31.

SEDG traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $100.62. 575,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,534,421.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

