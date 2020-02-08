SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88 to $0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035 billion to $1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.91 EPS.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.77. 448,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,934. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $163,836.45. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

