Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) Stock Price

News articles about Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barnes & Noble earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE BKS remained flat at $$6.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.03. Barnes & Noble has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

