Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sonos by 52.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 770,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sonos by 926.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 78,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonos by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 230,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.