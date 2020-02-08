Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRNE. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

SRNE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 9,422,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,101.69% and a negative return on equity of 193.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

