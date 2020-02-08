South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. South Plains Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given South Plains Financial an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

