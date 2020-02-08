Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after buying an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after buying an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,187,000 after buying an additional 237,829 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

