Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Southern by 39.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.38. 3,691,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,083. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

