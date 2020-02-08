Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.69. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

