Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SPKE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 84,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Spark Energy has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of -0.27.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 56,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 180,633 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

