Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.31. Spark Networks shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1,784 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.