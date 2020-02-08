SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Boosted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. 308,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,323. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

